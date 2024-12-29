Southeast Storm System Produces 40 Tornado Reports

A strong storm system threatened to whip up tornadoes in parts of the US Southeast on Sunday, a day after severe weather claimed at least two lives as twisters touched down in Texas and Mississippi. Strong storms moving across the Southeast are expected to continue producing "gusty, damaging winds," hail, and tornadoes through Sunday, National Weather Service meteorologist Frank Pereira said. So far, the line of severe weather has led to about 40 tornado reports from southeastern Texas to Alabama, Pereira said. Those reports remain unconfirmed until surveys of damage are completed, per the AP .

"It's not unheard of but it is fairly uncommon to have a severe weather outbreak of this magnitude this late in the year," Pereira said. The storms will continue to slide east until they eventually move offshore, meaning severe weather risks will dwindle into Sunday evening. On Saturday, one person died in the Liverpool area south of Houston. Four people suffered injuries that were not considered critical, according to the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office. Officials knew of around 10 damaged homes, per the AP.

In the Houston area, National Weather Service crews planned to conduct surveys Sunday for at least five tornados that hit north and south of the city on Saturday. In Mississippi, one person died in Adams County, and two people were injured in Franklin County, according to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency. The National Weather Service said two tornadoes hit around Bude and the city of Brandon, ripping roofs from several buildings. It appeared at least six tornadoes touched down in the Houston area, though more may be discovered when crews go out to survey the damage. There was damage in the area from both tornadoes and straight-line winds, according to Josh Lichter, meteorologist with the National Weather Service.