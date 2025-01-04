Price to Settle Next to Bezos: $200M Before Construction

A 1.84-acre plot on Indian Creek, a private island in Miami-Dade County, has hit the market for $200 million, giving someone a chance to become a neighbor to the likes of Jeff Bezos, Tom Brady, Ivanka Trump, or Jared Kushner. In addition to a country club, there are 41 homes at the moment on the man-made island, and three of them are owned by the Amazon founder, Quartz reports. Ilya Reznik, who is handling the sale for the landowners, said he realizes that's a lot for a homesite. "I'm confident that in the end the buyer will pay a little extra because Bezos is a neighbor," he told Bloomberg. "Those prices just didn't exist before he came to Indian Creek."