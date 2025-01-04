Price to Settle Next to Bezos: $200M Before Construction

A 1.84-acre plot on Indian Creek, a private island in Miami-Dade County, has hit the market for $200 million, giving someone a chance to become a neighbor to the likes of Jeff Bezos, Tom Brady, Ivanka Trump, or Jared Kushner. In addition to a country club, there are 41 homes at the moment on the man-made island, and three of them are owned by the Amazon founder, Quartz reports. Ilya Reznik, who is handling the sale for the landowners, said he realizes that's a lot for a homesite. "I'm confident that in the end the buyer will pay a little extra because Bezos is a neighbor," he told Bloomberg. "Those prices just didn't exist before he came to Indian Creek."
Bezos has spent more than that on the island known as Billionaire Bunker so far, Quartz figures. He put up $90 million for a six-bedroom house, $68 million for a waterfront estate, and $79 million for a 23,000-square-foot mansion. The waterfront land now on the market sits next to two of the properties, per the Robb Report. Bezos plans to live in one property while work is completed on the other two. He said in 2023 that he planned to move to Miami to be closer to his parents' home and his aerospace company, Blue Origin, per Quartz. (More Jeff Bezos stories.)