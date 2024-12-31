'Gone Girl' Kidnapper Charged in Other Home Invasions

Matthew Muller, who pleaded guilty in the 2015 case that became known as the "Gone Girl" kidnapping, has been charged in two other home invasions and assaults in California. Both crimes took place in 2009, ABC News reports. Prosecutors said Muller broke into a woman's home in Mountain View in September, tied her up, made her drink a mixture of medications, and said he was going to rape her. She talked him out of it, the Santa Clara County district attorney's office said. Muller then reportedly left after advising the woman to get a dog.

Muller also is accused of breaking into a home in Palo Alto weeks later, tying up a woman and forcing her to drink NyQuil. Prosecutors said he began to assault the woman "before being persuaded to stop." Muller gave her crime prevention advice and left, they said. "Advances in forensic DNA testing," prosecutors said, led to the new charges after investigators sent evidence from both homes to be analyzed. Muller, who's in a federal prison in Arizona on the earlier conviction, is scheduled to appear in Santa Clara County court on Monday on the new charges, per CBS News.

He's serving a 40-year sentence for rape and false imprisonment after breaking into a home in Vallejo, where he drugged and tied up Denise Huskins and her boyfriend, Aaron Quinn. Muller then took Huskins to South Lake Tahoe, where he sexually assaulted her in a cabin. Police initially didn't believe the account, leading to the case's nickname. Muller pleaded guilty in that case. (More home invasion stories.)