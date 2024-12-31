Carter Funeral Will Include Ford, Mondale Eulogies

The first funeral for a former Democratic president since Lyndon B. Johnson died in early 1973 will be held on Jan. 9, which President Biden has declared a national day of mourning. Jimmy Carter's state funeral will be held at Washington National Cathedral, ABC News reports. The former president will lie in state in the US Capitol Rotunda from Jan. 7 until Jan. 9, reports the AP. The Carter Center said Monday that the invitation from Congress was "respectfully and gratefully accepted."

Schedule. Carter died Sunday at his home in Plains, Georgia. According to a schedule released by the Carter Center on Monday, a funeral procession beginning Jan. 4 will include a stop at his boyhood farm, the Washington Post reports. He will be taken to the state Capitol in Atlanta before lying in repose at the Carter Center for three days. He will then be flown to Washington, DC, where his military service will be honored with a stop at the US Navy Memorial before he is taken to the Capitol.