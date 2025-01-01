Your Guide to 2025's Celestial Moments

The new year will bring a pair of lunar eclipses, but don't expect any sun-disappearing acts like the one that mesmerized North America last spring. While the world will have to wait until 2026 for the next total solar eclipse, the cosmos promises plenty of other wow moments in 2025. Here's a sneak peek of what's ahead, from the AP:

Planet parade. Six of our seven neighboring planets will line up in the sky to form a long arc around mid-January. Little Mercury will join the crowd for a seven-planet lineup in February. All but Neptune and Uranus should be visible with the naked eye just after sunset, weather permitting. Five planets already are scattered across the sky—all but Mars and Mercury—though binoculars or telescopes are needed to spot some of them just after sunset. "People should go out and see them sometime during the next many weeks. I certainly will," said the Planetary Society's chief scientist Bruce Betts.