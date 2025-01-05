These States Are Cutting Income Taxes in 2025

If you're looking for a tax break, these 9 states are offering a bit of relief in the coming year
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 5, 2025 12:40 PM CST
Looking for a Tax Break? These States Are Giving Them
Stock photo.   (Getty Images/serggn)

Trying to save a buck or two can be tough with living expenses, inflation, and everyone's favorite: taxes. Some states are trying to help out with the latter, cutting individual income-tax rates for the upcoming year, per an analysis from the Tax Foundation think tank. CBS News sifted through the numbers to find the nine states that will offer taxpayers a bit of a break this year, though most of the decreases are fairly modest. The states where you may now see a little more of your paycheck in your wallet in 2025:

  • Indiana: 3%, down from 3.05%
  • Iowa: 3.8%, down from 5.7%
  • Louisiana: 3%, down from 4.25%
  • Mississippi: 4.4%, down from 4.7%
  • Missouri: 4.7%, down from 4.8%
  • Nebraska: 5.2%, down from 5.84%
  • New Mexico: Rates in state's six tax brackets will range from 1.5% to 5.9% (previously, the lowest tax rate in five tax brackets was 1.7%)
  • North Carolina: 4.5%, down from 4.75%
  • West Virginia: 4.82%, down from 5.12%
More on each state here. (More income tax stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X