Holdover Films Hold Onto Top 10

Mufasa claimed the No. 1 spot on the North American box office charts over the first weekend of 2025. The Walt Disney Co.'s photorealistic Lion King prequel earned $23.8 million in its third weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday. Paramount's Sonic the Hedgehog 3, which has dominated the past two weekends, wasn't far behind, the AP reports. Sonic 3 stayed close with a three-day estimate of $21.2 million, bringing its total domestic earnings to $187.5 million and helping the overall franchise cross $1 billion worldwide. Mufasa's running total is slightly less, with $169.2 million.

In third place, Focus Features' Nosferatu remake defied the fate of so many of its genre predecessors by falling only 39% in its second weekend. No new wide releases opened this weekend, leaving the box office Top 10 once again to holdovers from previous weeks. Several of them have been in theaters since Thanksgiving. The box office year is already off to a better start than in 2024, per the AP, posting an increase of around 20% from the same weekend a year ago.

Final domestic figures will be released Monday. Below are estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore.