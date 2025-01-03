Protective Posts Weren't in Place on Bourbon Street

Possibly adding to the New Year's tragedy in New Orleans was the fact that vehicle bollards, the protective posts that often line pedestrian areas to block vehicles from accessing them, were not in place when a driver plowed into a crowd of revelers, killing 15. According to the Washington Post, terrorism experts say bollards are one of the best ways of keeping bad actors from turning vehicles into instruments of mass destruction. The ones on Bourbon Street were taken down for renovations in preparation for the Super Bowl, which will be held in the city on Feb. 9. Five years ago, a security firm put together a report for the group that manages the French Quarter warning that the area was at risk for a "vehicular ramming" attack because the bollards in use at the time didn't appear to work, the New York Times reports.