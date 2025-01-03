Protective Posts Weren't in Place on Bourbon Street

Possibly adding to the New Year's tragedy in New Orleans was the fact that vehicle bollards, the protective posts that often line pedestrian areas to block vehicles from accessing them, were not in place when a driver plowed into a crowd of revelers, killing 15. According to the Washington Post, terrorism experts say bollards are one of the best ways of keeping bad actors from turning vehicles into instruments of mass destruction. The ones on Bourbon Street were taken down for renovations in preparation for the Super Bowl, which will be held in the city on Feb. 9. Five years ago, a security firm put together a report for the group that manages the French Quarter warning that the area was at risk for a "vehicular ramming" attack because the bollards in use at the time didn't appear to work, the New York Times reports.
As part of a broader infrastructure package related to the Super Bowl, the city is in the process of replacing those units (which had been installed in 2017, per NOLA.com) with stainless steel units, but no bollards were in place when the attack took place. Instead, large barriers and police vehicles were being used to prevent vehicles from reaching pedestrian zones, but in spite of the traffic barricades and 400 police officers deployed for New Year's Eve, the suspect got through. "This particular terrorist drove around, onto the sidewalk, and got around the ... hard target," the police superintendent said. "We did indeed have a plan, but the terrorist defeated it." (More New Orleans truck attack stories.)