Crime / New Orleans truck attack FBI: We Think New Orleans Attacker Acted Alone Agency also has found no link to the Vegas explosion hours later By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Jan 2, 2025 11:25 AM CST The FBI delivered a big update in its New Orleans investigation Thursday morning: It now thinks suspect Shamsud-Din Jabbar acted alone. "We're confident, at this point, that there are no accomplices," said Christopher Raia of the FBI's counterterrorism division, reports the New York Times. The agency sees "no definitive link" between the New Orleans truck attack and the detonation of a Tesla Cybertruck in Las Vegas hours later, said Raia, per the Washington Post. The city of New Orleans, meanwhile, plans to reopen Bourbon Street on Thursday, reports the AP. "We're resilient," said New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell. The famed street where the attack took place will reopen before the city hosts the Sugar Bowl Thursday afternoon. Jabbar and the suspect in Las Vegas both served in the Army, and both rented their vehicles through the same car-sharing app.