Bourbon Street Musicians, Sugar Bowl Teams Play On

Visitors and musicians returned on Thursday afternoon to Bourbon Street for the first time since a pickup truck plowed into the holiday crowd in New Orleans' French Quarter, killing 15 people. About a mile away, college football fans belatedly filled the Superdome to watch Notre Dame and Georgia square off in the Sugar Bowl. Security was increased in both places, with police snipers on rooftops watching the crowd file into the stadium and an armored vehicle placed at the Canal Street spot where the pickup's driver turned onto Bourbon, per the New York Times.