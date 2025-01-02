New Orleans Suspect Altered His Plan

The suspect who drove into a crowd of people in New Orleans, killing 15 and injuring at least 35 others, described his plans in videos recorded as he drove to Louisiana from his home in Texas, CNN reports. Shamsud-Din Jabbar reportedly discusses dreams that inspired him to join the Islamic State as well as an initial plan to gather and kill his family in videos shared on Facebook late Tuesday. More on the decorated military veteran who allegedly transformed into a terrorist carrying an ISIS flag:



Videos: The 42-year-old said he planned to gather and kill his family, but changed his mind after dreams that inspired him to join the Islamic State, officials say, per CNN. The videos show Jabbar driving at night. It's unclear when they were filmed, but police say it may have been just before Wednesday's attack.