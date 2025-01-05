Storm Makes Driving Hazardous

A blast of snow, ice, wind, and plunging temperatures stirred up dangerous travel conditions in parts of the central US on Sunday, as a disruptive winter storm brought the possibility of the heaviest snowfall in years to some areas. Snow and ice blanketed major roadways in parts of Kansas and Indiana, where the state's National Guard was activated to help stuck motorists, the AP reports. At least 8 inches of snow is expected, particularly north of Interstate 70, as the National Weather Service issued winter storm warnings from Kansas and Missouri—where blizzard conditions were reported—to New Jersey into Monday.

In some locations, the weather service said Sunday, "it may be the heaviest snowfall in at least a decade." In Indiana, state police pleaded with motorists to stay off the roads. Part of I-70 was closed in central Kansas by Saturday afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulations for parts of Kansas and northern Missouri were predicted to be as high as 14 inches. The storm was forecast to move into the Ohio Valley and cause severe travel disruptions. It should reach the Mid-Atlantic states on Sunday into Monday, with a hard freeze expected as far south as Florida. Parts of upstate New York saw 3 feet or more of snow from a lake effect event expected to last until late Sunday afternoon.

A fire engine, several tractor-trailers, and passenger vehicles overturned west of Salina, Kansas. Rigs jackknifed and went into ditches, Highway Patrol trooper Ben Gardner said. He posted a video showing his boots sliding across the blacktop like an ice-skating rink. "We are in it now," Gardner said. Governors in Missouri and Arkansas declared states of emergency. Whiteout conditions threatened to make driving dangerous to impossible, forecasters warned, and heighten the risk of becoming stranded, per the AP. Air travel also was snarled. Nearly 200 flights in and out of St. Louis Lambert International Airport were canceled Sunday, according to tracking platform FlightAware. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm. Similar declarations were issued in Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, and multiple cities in central Illinois.