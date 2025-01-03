Millie Bobby Brown 'Not Sorry' After Instagram Selfie

Millie Bobby Brown has been relatively quiet since getting married earlier this year, but the actor is back in headlines after posting some selfies. Per USA Today, the 20-year-old Stranger Things star threw up a handful of photos Monday on Instagram, showing her in one photo all dolled up in a floral-print dress, clutching a Louis Vuitton bag and making a duck face with her lips. Apparently the contrast between the sexier, more glamorous long-haired Brown and her bald, bloody-nosed Stranger Things character Eleven was too much for some fans, who took to the comments section to inquire about her look.