Post Cartoonist Quits Over Rejected Trump, Bezos Sketch

Ann Telnaes has announced that she resigned from the Washington Post after an editor rejected her editorial cartoon depicting President-elect Trump and Jeff Bezos, the newspaper's owner, for publication. "I'm very used to being edited," Telnaes told NPR . "I've never ever, since I've worked for the Post in 2008, been not allowed to comment on certain topics by having cartoons being killed." Editorial Page Editor David Shipley said his decision was not made to protect Bezos, whose decision to block a Post endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris in the presidential election drew internal criticism and cost the paper subscribers .

Telnaes posted a rough sketch of the cartoon, which she turned in several weeks ago, with her announcement on Substack. It shows four men, three of whom are holding bags of cash, kneeling before a figure representing Trump. She identified the men as Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Los Angeles Times Publisher Patrick Soon-Shiong, and Bezos. A sketched Mickey Mouse represents the Walt Disney Co., which owns ABC News and settled a defamation suit from Trump last month for $15 million. The inspiration was a visit that tech bosses made to Mar-a-Lago and the million-dollar donations some have made to Trump's inauguration fund. Bezos did both.

"Not every editorial judgment is a reflection of a malign force," Shipley said in a statement., per the New York Times. He said he spiked the cartoon because "we had just published a column on the same topic as the cartoon and had already scheduled another column—this one a satire—for publication. The only bias was against repetition." Telnaes joined the Post in 2008 after winning a Pulitzer Prize for illustrated reporting and commentary for the LA Times Syndicate in 2001. The Association of American Editorial Cartoonists issued a statement supporting Telnaes, saying in a statement that, "political cowardice once again eclipses journalistic integrity at The Washington Post." (More Washington Post stories.)