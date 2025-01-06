Sarkozy on Trial Over Alleged Gadhafi Funding

Former president stands trial over allegations he received millions from Libya for campaign
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jan 6, 2025 7:26 AM CST
France's Sarkozy Goes on Trial Yet Again
Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy arrives as he goes on trial over alleged illegal financing of his 2007 presidential campaign by the government of late Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025 in Paris.   (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

France's former President Sarkozy goes on trial Monday over allegations he received millions from Libya for his successful 2007 presidential campaign, in the latest—and biggest—of a series of legal cases involving him. This comes after his conviction in a corruption case was made definitive by France's highest court last month. Sarkozy, 69, was France's president from 2007 to 2012. He retired from active politics in 2017. The former president has denied any wrongdoing. Here's a look at the legal proceedings, per the AP:

  • Alleged Libya financing: Investigators examined claims that late Libyan strongman Moammar Gadhafi's government secretly agreed to give Sarkozy up to $51.6 million for his 2007 campaign. The sum was more than double the legal campaign funding limit at the time, violating French rules. The investigation gained traction when French-Lebanese businessman Ziad Takieddine told news site Mediapart in 2016 that he had delivered suitcases from Libya containing $5.2 million in cash to Sarkozy and his former chief of staff. Takieddine later withdrew the allegation and Sarkozy sought to have the inquiry closed.
  • Nuts and bolts: Sarkozy has been under investigation in the case since 2013. He is charged with passive corruption, illegal campaign financing, embezzlement of Libyan public funds, and criminal association. The trial is scheduled to run until April 10.
  • Accusations of witness tampering: French investigative judges filed preliminary charges in 2023 against Sarkozy for his alleged involvement in an attempt to mislead magistrates in order to clear him in the Libya financing case. Financial prosecutors said Sarkozy is suspected of "benefitting from corruptly influencing a witness," in reference to Takieddine.
  • Accusations of witness tampering II: Sarkozy's wife, former supermodel Carla Bruni-Sarkozy, was given preliminary charges in July last year for alleged involvement in efforts to pressure Takieddine. Bruni-Sarkozy was placed under judicial supervision, which includes a ban on contact with all those involved in the proceedings except for her husband.
(More Nicolas Sarkozy stories.)

