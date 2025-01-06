Sarkozy on Trial Over Alleged Gadhafi Funding

France's former President Sarkozy goes on trial Monday over allegations he received millions from Libya for his successful 2007 presidential campaign, in the latest—and biggest—of a series of legal cases involving him. This comes after his conviction in a corruption case was made definitive by France's highest court last month. Sarkozy, 69, was France's president from 2007 to 2012. He retired from active politics in 2017. The former president has denied any wrongdoing. Here's a look at the legal proceedings, per the AP: