Big Winter Storm Plows Into Mid-Atlantic

For parts of the country that were denied a white Christmas, well, Christmas came late. As NPR reports, a major winter storm is blanketing the mid-Atlantic and parts of the Midwest, with snowfall between six and 12 inches on the ground Monday morning and more on the way. Winter storm warnings were in effect in Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Washington, DC, (where legislators were slated to certify the 2024 presidential election results Monday afternoon, and had been warned by leadership not to leave town over the weekend). A look around:

States of emergency have been called in Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia, reports ABC News.