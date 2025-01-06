Big Winter Storm Plows Into Mid-Atlantic

Flights delayed, 300K without power as 6"-12" falls amid freezing conditions
By Polly Davis Doig,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 6, 2025 12:40 PM CST
Big Winter Storm Plows Into Mid-Atlantic
Security barriers surround the Capitol as snow falls ahead of a joint session of Congress to certify the votes from the Electoral College in the presidential election in Washington, DC, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025.   (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

For parts of the country that were denied a white Christmas, well, Christmas came late. As NPR reports, a major winter storm is blanketing the mid-Atlantic and parts of the Midwest, with snowfall between six and 12 inches on the ground Monday morning and more on the way. Winter storm warnings were in effect in Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Washington, DC, (where legislators were slated to certify the 2024 presidential election results Monday afternoon, and had been warned by leadership not to leave town over the weekend). A look around:

  • States of emergency have been called in Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia, reports ABC News.

  • Some 1,600 flights were canceled Monday across the nation, and schools were closed in Baltimore, Philadelphia, and Washington, DC.
  • Power was down for more than 300,000 people across Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, Virginia, and West Virginia. "This winter storm will likely cause significant disruption and dangerous conditions on our roads and could cause significant power outages—just 24 hours before it gets dangerously cold," said Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.
  • ABC notes that if snowfall in DC surpasses 8.3", it will be the biggest snowfall in the capital since 2016.
  • The Jacksonville Jaguars had a particularly punishing end to their weekend, reports the AP. The team spent seven hours on the tarmac in Indianapolis after their loss to the Colts. The team had been trying to get out of Dodge ahead of the storm, so predictably, the game went to overtime. The team arrived home at 3am Monday.
(More snowstorm stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X