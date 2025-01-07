With Leah Remini, Mike Rinder Fought Scientology

Mike Rinder, a top official of the Church of Scientology before becoming one of its most widely heard opponents, died Sunday. He was 69. Christie Collbran Rinder, his wife, said the cause of death was esophageal cancer, the New York Times reports. With actress Leah Remini, also a former church member, Mike Rinder co-hosted a podcast and a documentary series about what they considered the abuses of Scientology. The TV series ran for three seasons on A&E, beginning in 2016, and brought him an Emmy Award.

Rinder, who was born in Australia, grew up in Scientology after his parents joined the church. At 18, he became part of Sea Org, a senior level of staff members, per the Hollywood Reporter. That's when he met founder L. Ron Hubbard. Rinder kept rising through the ranks until he became essentially the church's chief spokesperson. He later said the public relations position included running smear and intimidation campaigns against the church's former members and critics, as well as journalists. Rinder said he left when he "finally decided there was no way I could change the culture of violence and abuse that had become endemic."

When Rinder began speaking out about abuses he said he'd witnessed, the church denied the accusations and attacked him, saying he was been kicked out for malfeasance and "spews religious hatred." Rinder's final entry on his blog was posted on Sunday, and he said he had especially wanted to stop disconnection, in which church members cut off contact with family members, friends, and anyone else considered hostile to Scientology. "My only real regret," he wrote, "is not having achieved what I said I wanted to—ending the abuses of Scientology." (More obituary stories.)