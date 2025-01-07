Biden Meets With Families, Survivors of New Orleans Attack

President Biden met with survivors and families of the victims of the New Orleans attack on Monday, after his administration announced an increase in federal security resources to help the city host Mardi Gras celebrations and the Super Bowl in the next few months. "We will use every tool available to fill local capability shortfalls to assure safe and secure events," the White House press secretary said. With first lady Jill Biden, the president first went to Bourbon Street, the site of the attack that killed 14 people and injured dozens more, where they placed flowers, NBC News reports.