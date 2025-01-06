US Steel, Nippon React to Biden Decision With a Lawsuit

Nippon Steel and US Steel filed a federal lawsuit challenging a Biden administration decision to block Nippon's proposed $15 billion acquisition of the Pittsburgh company and said that the head of United Steelworkers union and a rival steelmaker worked together to scuttle the deal. Biden said Friday that US companies producing a large amount of steel need to "keep leading the fight on behalf of America's national interests," though Japan, where Nippon is based, is a strong ally. In separate lawsuits filed Monday in the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia and the US District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania, the steelmakers allege that it was a political decision made by the Biden administration that had no rational legal basis, reports the AP.