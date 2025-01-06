Trump's Lawyers Ask That Friday's Sentencing Be Halted

President-elect Trump's lawyers asked a judge Monday to halt this week's sentencing in his hush money case while they appeal his recent rulings upholding the verdict. Trump's lawyers said they plan to ask a state appeals court to reverse Judge Juan Merchan's Friday decision, which set the case for sentencing this Friday—just 10 days before he's sworn in for his second term, reports the AP. In a pair of rulings in recent weeks, Merchan rejected Trump's bid to throw out the verdict and dismiss the indictment on presidential immunity grounds and because of his impending return to the White House. More: