British Prime Minister Keir Starmer denounced Elon Musk on Monday for demanding he resign and accusing him of being "complicit in the rape of Britain" by not protecting young victims of sexual abuse gangs. Musk has been broadcasting the reporting of conservative news outlets on X with distortions and false claims about Starmer's tenure as the nation's top prosecutor. The prime minister criticized Musk and opposition politicians in the UK who have picked up Musk's claims, the Hill reports. "Those who are spreading lies and misinformation as far and as wide as possible are not interested in victims, they're interested in themselves," Starmer said, per the BBC .

The issue involves what the country calls "grooming gangs" that exploited young girls. An estimated 1,400 girls were exploited in a single town, Rotherham, between 1997 and 2013 by gangs largely consisting of British Pakistani men, per the New York Times. Other cities had similar gangs. Musk and others have accused officials including Starmer of a failure to investigate the crimes. The billionaire and Donald Trump ally has cited real court transcript excerpts while distorting timelines and endorsing the false claim that Starmer had said the victims made "informed choices," per the Washington Post. Starmer held the post from 2008 to 2013.

Musk called one official a "rape genocide apologist" because she resisted launching a national investigation in one town; in reality, she wanted the investigation to be conducted by local authorities. Starmer defended his record Monday on the crimes while expressed empathy for victims, saying they've been let down by the system and not listened to. His office addressed the issue "head on," Starmer said. "When I left office, we had the highest number of child sexual abuse cases being prosecuted on record." He said the new accusations crossed a line. "Once we lose the anchor that truth matters, in the robust debate that we must have," Starmer told reporters, "then we are on a very slippery slope." (Musk has stepped into Germany's politics as well.)