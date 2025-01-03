Musk Goes After UK's 'Keir Starmtrooper'

Elon Musk has made a nonsubtle shift to the hard right—first through his increasingly close relationship with Donald Trump, as well as via his support for Germany's AfD party , which has neo-Nazi ties. Now he's stepping into the fray of British politics, slamming new Prime Minister Keir Starmer in what Axios calls one of his "nastiest" fights yet. The outlet reports that Musk has posted dozens of times since New Year's Eve on his X platform, accusing Starmer—whom Musk called "Keir Starmtrooper" in one post —as well as other UK politicians and the nation's legal establishment, of not properly investigating child sex-abuse rings in Britain over the years.

Musk has also been endorsing the far-right Reform Party, led by Trump ally Nigel Farage; pushing for King Charles III to dissolve Parliament after the Labour Party spurned a national inquiry into child grooming (they'd rather the issue be handled at the local level); and calling for the release of jailed far-right activist Tommy Robinson (real name: Stephen Yaxley-Lennon), who has organized anti-immigrant protests in the past. The Islamophobic extremist was thrown behind bars for contempt of court in October and ordered to serve 18 months for regurgitating a libelous remark that a Syrian refugee teen had attacked British girls, per the Washington Post.

While Musk is being celebrated and retweeted by his far-right followers, others are pushing back against his tweets. "Misjudged and certainly misinformed," Health Secretary Wes Streeting says of Musk's claims about the grooming gangs and Starmer, who used to head up public prosecutions, per the BBC. "This government takes the issue of child sexual exploitation incredibly seriously." A former health worker who has exposed UK pedophile rings adds to the Guardian that Musk is "politicizing" the matter. "What is [Musk's] motivation for interfering?" says Sara Rowbotham. "It is a political swipe that [has] nothing to do with the women and girls who have been abused time after time." (More Elon Musk stories.)