In 18 Major Plane Crashes, Just 1 or 2 People Survived

Since 1962, there have been just 18 plane crashes where at least 80 people were on board and just one or two people survived, reports the Wall Street Journal , which cites data from Flight Safety Foundation. The December crash of Jeju Air Flight 2216 is the most recent on the list, and it prods the paper to explore the question of how that's possible—and there's really no definitive answer. Two flight attendants survived the South Korea crash—the 33-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman are still in the hospital but are conscious and able to communicate—and both were in the rear jump seats; the aircraft's tail broke off just in front of them.

That doesn't mean the rear of the plane is necessarily safer, says International Society of Air Safety Investigators head Barbara Dunn. "How quick the fire takes over and how quick you can get to an exit, all those things matter as well." And the way in which the aircraft lands and where a passenger is seated is just one factor. "If you have your seat belt tightened, it limits the amount of flailing the body goes through. It also depends on whether a passenger is able to assume a brace position," says Dunn. Still, Insider reports the rear part of the plane can experience less G-force in a crash, which it reports can allow that portion to remain more intact, even if it detaches from the rest of the plane.

A 2016 article in the Conversation flagged another factor: when the crash occurs. Accidents that take place during the cruise phase of flight tend to be less survivable because they "happen without the crew being aware of a problem, so occur at high speed and without the cabin or its passengers being prepared for an accident." In those cases, "survival can be as random as whether they were thrown clear or were perhaps caught by a tree." The article echoed Dunn in saying that wearing your seat belt properly and assuming a brace position are also important. (More plane crash stories.)