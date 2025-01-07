Former Proud Boys Leader Asks Trump for a Pardon

Enrique Tarrio, the former leader of the far-right extremist group the Proud Boys, would like a pardon. Tarrio, currently serving the longest prison sentence handed to any of the January 6 insurrectionists (22 years) despite the fact that he was not actually present at the US Capitol on that day in 2021, has asked President-elect Trump to pardon his seditious conspiracy conviction after he takes office, CBS News reports. The request was made in a letter sent to Trump by Tarrio's lawyer, who calls the 42-year-old "a young man with an aspiring future ahead of him." He says, per ABC News, that while prosecutors portrayed Tarrio "as a right-wing extremist that promoted a neo-fascist militant organization," that's a false narrative.
Rather, the letter says, using a nickname for Tarrio, "Henry is nothing more than a proud American that believes in true conservative values." And "granting this pardon would allow Henry to reintegrate into a family that is extremely supportive and would further demonstrate commitment to lawful, peaceful, and constructive contributions," it continues. "It would also enable him to support his family fully and contribute meaningfully to the community." Tarrio's attorney says he has been in touch with Trump's transition team, but no one on the team has publicly commented on the matter. (More Enrique Tarrio stories.)