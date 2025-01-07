Former Proud Boys Leader Asks Trump for a Pardon

Enrique Tarrio, the former leader of the far-right extremist group the Proud Boys, would like a pardon. Tarrio, currently serving the longest prison sentence handed to any of the January 6 insurrectionists (22 years) despite the fact that he was not actually present at the US Capitol on that day in 2021, has asked President-elect Trump to pardon his seditious conspiracy conviction after he takes office, CBS News reports. The request was made in a letter sent to Trump by Tarrio's lawyer, who calls the 42-year-old "a young man with an aspiring future ahead of him." He says, per ABC News, that while prosecutors portrayed Tarrio "as a right-wing extremist that promoted a neo-fascist militant organization," that's a false narrative.