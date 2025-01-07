Seattle Cop Fired 2 Years After Fatally Striking Student

Nearly two years after a Seattle police officer struck and killed a graduate student while responding to an overdose call, that officer has been fired. Interim police chief Sue Rahr said Monday that she found former cop Kevin Dave violated four department policies, including one requiring the safe operation of patrol vehicles, KOMO reports. "I believe the officer did not intend to hurt anyone that night and that he was trying to get to a possible overdose victim as quickly as possible," Rahr said in an email to employees. "However, I cannot accept the tragic consequences of his dangerous driving. His positive intent does not mitigate the poor decision that caused the loss of a human life and brought discredit to the Seattle Police Department."