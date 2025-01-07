UFC CEO Dana White Now on the Board of Meta

Trump ally and Ultimate Fighting Championship CEO Dana White can now also be described as a member of Meta's board of directors. The board of the Facebook and Instagram parent company elected him and two others, expanding the number of directors from 10 to 13, NPR reports. Meta CEO and Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg, a fan of mixed martial arts, has become friendly with the UFC chief, and the two have reportedly discussed the idea of using artificial intelligence to fix the UFC rankings system. As CNN reports, this is Zuck's "second key right-wing appointment in a week," after Joel Kaplan, who once worked in George W. Bush's administration, took over as Meta's president of global affairs.