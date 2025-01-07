UFC CEO Dana White Now on the Board of Meta

Trump ally and Ultimate Fighting Championship CEO Dana White can now also be described as a member of Meta's board of directors. The board of the Facebook and Instagram parent company elected him and two others, expanding the number of directors from 10 to 13, NPR reports. Meta CEO and Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg, a fan of mixed martial arts, has become friendly with the UFC chief, and the two have reportedly discussed the idea of using artificial intelligence to fix the UFC rankings system. As CNN reports, this is Zuck's "second key right-wing appointment in a week," after Joel Kaplan, who once worked in George W. Bush's administration, took over as Meta's president of global affairs.
The apparent shifts to the right come as tech executives work to curry favor with the incoming Trump administration; Zuckerberg is among a number of CEOs and companies to donate $1 million to President-elect Trump's inaugural fund. "I've never been interested in joining a board of directors until I got the offer to join Meta's board. I am a huge believer that social media and AI are the future," White says in a statement. Added Zuckerberg in his own statement, "We have massive opportunities ahead in AI, wearables, and the future of social media, and our board will help us achieve our vision." (More Dana White stories.)