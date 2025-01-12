10 US Cities With the Best Job Prospects

Looking to make some career moves? One way to get an edge is to go where the jobs are, and according to WalletHub, Arizona has plenty to offer. They compared 180 US cities to learn where job prospects were best, and Scottsdale topped the list, while the Arizona cities of Chandler and Tempe also made the top 10. Factors included job listings, the ratio of job hunters to job seekers, and average starting salary. The best cities to find work, and their overall score out of 100:



Scottsdale, Arizona, 67.04 Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, 66.48 Columbia, Maryland, 66.38 South Burlington, Vermont, 65.33 Portland, Maine, 64.29 Charleston, South Carolina, 61.72 Chandler, Arizona, 61.13 Washington, DC, 61.07 Tempe, Arizona, 61.03 Orlando, Florida, 60.95