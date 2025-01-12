1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Was 'Military-Style Attack'

The Justice Department has finished its first-ever review of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, one of the worst racial attacks in US history. Among the findings about the attack that left as many as 300 people dead and 1,200 homes, businesses, schools, and churches destroyed:

The attack was the result of "a coordinated, military-style attack" by white citizens, not an uncontrolled mob, per the New York Times.

"The Tulsa Race Massacre stands out as a civil rights crime unique in its magnitude, barbarity, racist hostility and its utter annihilation of a thriving Black community," said Kristen Clarke, assistant attorney general for civil rights. "In 1921, white Tulsans murdered hundreds of residents of Greenwood, burned their homes and churches, looted their belongings and locked the survivors in internment camps."