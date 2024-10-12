10 Best US Cities to Retire Affordably

American Canyon in California is No. 1 in ranking by Fortune
By Gina Carey,  Newser Staff
Posted Oct 12, 2024 2:00 PM CDT
Newport, Rhode Island, is No. 2 on the list.   (Getty / Abigail Wrinn)

Longer lifespans mean having more time to enjoy retirement—and also a longer timeframe over which your life's savings must stretch. Fortune honed in on this reality in its search for the most affordable US cities to retire. To assess what's affordable, they crunched 200 metrics across 2,000 cities, factoring in aspects such as cost of living, health care, walkability, and social engagement, to come up with a top list for retirees. Here are the 10 they deemed most affordable:

  1. American Canyon, California
  2. Newport, Rhode Island
  3. Santa Clara, California
  4. Beaufort, South Carolina
  5. Portsmouth, New Hampshire
  6. Shoreline, Washington
  7. Maple Valley, Washington
  8. Scarborough, Maine
  9. Portland, Maine
  10. Lafayette, Colorado
See which cities made Fortune's top 25, as well as the full methodology. (Americans think $1.46 million is the magic retirement number.)

