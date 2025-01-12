World / Dominique Pelicot Pelicot's Daughter: I Think He Did the Same to Me Police showed Caroline Darian, daughter of French rapist, photos that appear to show her unconscious By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Jan 12, 2025 8:05 AM CST Copied The daughter of Gisele Pelicot, Caroline Darian, arrives in the Avignon courthouse, southern France, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly) It may have seemed impossible for the case of French rapist Dominique Pelicot to get much worse. Pelicot is the husband convicted of repeatedly drugging his wife, Gisele, and bringing in strangers to assault her while she was unconscious. Now his daughter tells the BBC that she suspects her father did much the same to her: "I know that he drugged me, probably for sexual abuse," says Caroline Darian, 46. She says police showed her photos from her father's laptop of an unconscious woman on a bed in her underwear, and Darian says she at first had a "disassociation effect" and was unable to recognize herself. "The police officer said: 'Look, you have the same brown mark on your cheek. ... It's you.' I looked at those two photos differently then. ... I was laying on my left side like my mother, in all her pictures." No evidence has been uncovered that Pelicot sexually abused his daughter, but Darian is convinced he did. "When I look back I don't really remember the father that I thought he was," she tells the BBC. "I look straight to the criminal, the sexual criminal he is." She adds that she hopes her 72-year-old father dies in prison. Darian has written a book, I'll Never Call Him Dad Again, that digs into her family's trauma as well as the issue of "chemical submission" in regard to sexual assault, per CNN. (More Dominique Pelicot stories.) Report an error