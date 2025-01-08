JetBlue Passenger Opens Exit Door as Plane Taxis

An apparent argument between a man and his partner on a JetBlue flight out of Boston this week ended with him yanking opening an exit door as the plane was taxiing for takeoff, authorities say, per the AP . According to Massachusetts State Police rep Tim McGuirk, the incident around 7:30pm Tuesday on Flight 161, which was destined for San Juan, Puerto Rico, took place "suddenly and without warning" shortly after the aircraft had pulled away from the terminal.

Fellow passenger Fred Wynn, who was sitting not far from the man accused of flinging the door open, tells WCVB that he got a clue something was up when he heard the man and his girlfriend arguing about a cellphone—a fight that Wynn says got physical. "Then the guy got up and ran down the aisle," Wynn says. "He went to the door, and as soon as the door was open, the air marshal tackled him." The opening of the exit door over one of the plane's wings caused the aircraft's emergency slide to activate, JetBlue said in a statement.

The airline added that the man was handcuffed and stopped before he could leap out of the plane. The state police were called in to help assist with his arrest, per NBC News. Massport officials said there were no injuries, and a flight tracker showed the flight was delayed from taking off until about 10:30 that night, reports Boston.com. A different plane was used to get to San Juan. The man was to charged and arraigned in East Boston District Court. (More JetBlue stories.)