As firefighters battled a wildfire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood Tuesday, four dreaded words emerged over radio chatter: "The hydrants are down." The Los Angeles Times reports that a firefighter made the unwanted announcement, while another added, "Water supply just dropped." The problem continued into Wednesday—yet another challenge faced by firefighters struggling to contain fires described as "apocalyptic" across Los Angeles County.

"There's no water in the fire hydrants," resident and developer Vic Caruso told the newspaper on Tuesday. "The firefighters are there [in the neighborhood], and there's nothing they can do—we've got neighborhoods burning, homes burning, and businesses burning. ... It should never happen."

In the New York Times, Emily Baumgaertner reported Wednesday afternoon "that things are getting tense as fire hydrants and reservoirs in the Palisades begin to run low." She recounts this scene: "At the crest of Sunset Boulevard, a desperate man dropped to his knees in front of a firefighter who was battling a blaze consuming the home next door, begging him to turn the water on the flames threatening his own home. Another firefighter warned, 'We're down to 25%. Hold off.'"

The full extent of the problem was unclear, but an official with Los Angeles' Department of Water and Power acknowledged the issue, per NBC News. "We pushed the system to the extreme—four times the normal demand was seen for 15 hours straight, which lowered our water pressure," said Janisse Quinones. Three tanks that hold 1 million gallons each ran out three times between Tuesday and Wednesday. "Those tanks help with the pressure on the fire hydrants in the hills of Palisades," said Quinones. "And because we were pushing so much water in our trunk line and so much water was being used before it can get to the tanks, we were not able to fill the tanks fast enough." Emergency water tanks were being deployed, and Quinones also asked residents of Los Angeles to conserve water. (More California wildfires stories.)