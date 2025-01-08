California Fires Hit A-Listers Hard

As the California fires rampage through posh communities, a whole lot of celebrities are fleeing and finding themselves homeless courtesy of a blaze that hadn't even started when they awoke Tuesday morning. Many are taking to social media to show footage of the destruction and describe the situation, reports People. A look around:

The 78-year-old actor and "honorary mayor" of the Palisades neighborhood tells the Los Angeles Times that "the smoke looked pretty black and intense over Temescal Canyon. I couldn't see any flames but the smoke was very dark." Mark Hamill: Luke Skywalker himself said on Instagram that he, his wife, and dog "evacuated Malibu so last-minute there [were] small fires on both sides of the road as we approached PCH." He said they made it safely to their daughter's house in Hollywood.