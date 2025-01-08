California Fires Hit A-Listers Hard

'I'm watching our house burn down on the security cameras,' says Spencer Pratt
By Polly Davis Doig,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 8, 2025 11:36 AM CST
Celebs Flee California Fires
The Palisades Fire burns a Christmas tree inside a residence in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025.   (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)

As the California fires rampage through posh communities, a whole lot of celebrities are fleeing and finding themselves homeless courtesy of a blaze that hadn't even started when they awoke Tuesday morning. Many are taking to social media to show footage of the destruction and describe the situation, reports People. A look around:

  • Eugene Levy: The 78-year-old actor and "honorary mayor" of the Palisades neighborhood tells the Los Angeles Times that "the smoke looked pretty black and intense over Temescal Canyon. I couldn't see any flames but the smoke was very dark."
  • Mark Hamill: Luke Skywalker himself said on Instagram that he, his wife, and dog "evacuated Malibu so last-minute there [were] small fires on both sides of the road as we approached PCH." He said they made it safely to their daughter's house in Hollywood.

  • Kamala Harris: The vice president's Brentwood home, to which she was scheduled to return after the Jan. 20 inauguration, was put under an evacuation order Tuesday night, reports CNN. "She and the Second Gentleman are praying for the safety of their fellow Californians, the heroic first responders, and Secret Service personnel," a rep said in a statement.
  • Mandy Moore: Per Variety, the This Is Us star evacuated her home with "kids, dogs and cats," and said she was "praying and grateful for the first responders."
  • Jamie Lee Curtis: "My family is safe. Many of my friends will lose their homes. Many other communities as well," said the Knives Out actor. "It is a terrifying situation and I'm grateful to the firefighters and all of the good Samaritans who are helping people get out of the way of the blaze. Neighbors have taken care of neighbors. We ALL take everything for granted because we are all living our lives but when it hits your community, it's particularly shocking."
  • JJ Redick: The family of the LA Lakers coach was forced to evacuate and is "freaking out," he said. "Thoughts and prayers to everyone in the Palisades right now," he added. "That's where I live."
  • Spencer Pratt: "Update: I'm watching our house burn down on the security cameras," he said as he and wife Heidi Montag Pratt lost their home. "Nightmare come true."
  • Unstoppable stopped: The "heightened wind activity and fire outbreaks" also canceled the LA premiere of Jennifer Lopez's Unstoppable. "As much as we were looking forward to celebrating this wonderful and inspiring film with you, safety is our first priority," said a statement from the movie's distributor.
