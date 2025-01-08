24% of Freshwater Species at Risk of Extinction

Nearly a quarter of animals living in rivers, lakes, and other freshwater sources are threatened with extinction, according to new research published Wednesday. "Huge rivers like the Amazon can appear mighty, but at the same time freshwater environments are very fragile," said study co-author Patricia Charvet, a biologist at Brazil's Federal University of Ceara, per the AP.

Freshwater habitats—including rivers, lakes, ponds, streams, bogs, and wetlands—cover less than 1% of the planet's surface, but support 10% of its animal species, said Catherine Sayer, a zoologist at the International Union for Conservation of Nature in England. and a study co-author.