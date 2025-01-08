If You're Obese but Fit, Some Good News

More than 40% of US adults are obese . If you're one of them and struggling to lose weight, this is your sign to step off the scale and get moving. Prior studies have found obesity boosts one's risk of diabetes, cancer, heart disease, and premature death. However, a 2021 review found the risk of premature death fell by 30% with exercise, even if people failed to lose weight, but only by about 15% with weight loss from dieting, per the Washington Post . Now, the outlet reports that "the largest, most comprehensive study yet of the relationship between aerobic fitness, body mass index, and longevity" finds obese people with aerobic fitness in at least the 21st percentile for their age and gender are essentially protected from the early death risk.

Researchers examined 20 past studies involving nearly 400,000 people in middle age or older, with measures of aerobic fitness, typically from a cardiovascular stress test. They then grouped participants into the fit and unfit, with the latter group encompassing those whose endurance was in the bottom 20% for their age and gender. They found a strong link between obesity and mortality. But though participants who were both obese and unfit were three times more likely to die prematurely than fit people with a normal BMI, "from a statistical standpoint, fitness largely eliminated the risk" of early death from obesity-linked conditions, says University of Virginia exercise physiologist Siddhartha Angadi, lead author of the study published in November in the British Journal of Sports Medicine.

Barry Braun, an exercise and body weight researcher who wasn't involved in the study, says it "confirms that cardiorespiratory fitness is strongly protective against mortality at any BMI," per the Post. Indeed, unfit participants with normal BMIs were twice as likely to have died prematurely than obese participants whose endurance was in the top 80% for their age and gender. "This tells us that it's much more important, all things considered, to focus on the fitness aspect" of health and longevity, "rather than the fatness aspect," says Angadi. Another study published in the BJSM around the same time found "getting as active as the top 25% of the US population could extend your life by at least five years," CNN reports.