Israeli Troops Find Hostage's Body in Gaza

Israeli soldiers recovered the body of a 53-year-old hostage in an underground tunnel in southern Gaza, the military said Wednesday, and the army was determining if another set of remains belongs to the man's son. The discovery of Yosef AlZayadni's body comes as Israel and Hamas are considering a ceasefire deal that would free the remaining hostages in Gaza and could halt the fighting. Israel has declared about a third of the 100 hostages dead, but believes as many as half could be dead, the AP reports. Yosef and his son Hamzah AlZayadni were thought to still be alive before Wednesday's announcement, and news about their fate could ramp up pressure on Israel to move forward with a deal.

The military said it found evidence in the tunnel that raised "serious concerns" for the life of Hamzah AlZayadni, 23, suggesting he may have died in captivity. Col. Nadav Shoshani, an Israeli military spokesperson, said the circumstances behind Yosef AlZayadni's death were being investigated. AlZayadni and three of his children were among 250 hostages taken captive after Hamas-led militants stormed into southern Israel, killing 1,200 people. AlZayadni's teenage children, Bilal and Aisha, were released along with about 100 hostages in a weeklong ceasefire deal in November 2023. The family are members of the Bedouin community, part of Israel's Palestinian minority who have Israeli citizenship.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday that a ceasefire and hostage deal between Israel and Hamas is "very close" and he hopes "we can get it over the line" before handing over US diplomacy to President-elect Trump's administration later this month. The Hostages Families Forum, a group representing the relatives of captives said the ceasefire deal being negotiated "comes far too late for Yosef—who was taken alive and should have returned the same way." "Every day in captivity poses an immediate mortal danger to the hostages," the group said in a statement.