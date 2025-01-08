Wildfire Is the Most Destructive in LA History

The Pacific Palisades fire—one of several wildfires raging in and around Los Angeles—is now the most destructive fire in city history by a long way. With an estimated 1,000 structures destroyed and the flames still growing on Wednesday, it is far more destructive than the second-most destructive, according to statistics kept by the Wildfire Alliance, the AP reports.

The last most destructive fire was the Sayre Fire in November 2008 that took 604 structures in Sylmar, the northernmost suburb of the city. Before that, a 1961 Bel Air fire stood for nearly a half-century as the most destructive fire in the city's history. It burned nearly 500 houses in the tony hillside enclave, including the homes of Burt Lancaster, Zsa Zsa Gabor, and other celebrities.

CNN reports that around 155,000 people in Los Angeles County are under mandatory evacuation orders, more than double previous estimates. At least five people have died.