Wildfire Is the Most Destructive in LA History

By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jan 8, 2025 5:07 PM CST
Palisades Fire Is Most Destructive in LA History
The Palisades Fire ravages a neighborhood amid high winds in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025.   (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

The Pacific Palisades fire—one of several wildfires raging in and around Los Angeles—is now the most destructive fire in city history by a long way. With an estimated 1,000 structures destroyed and the flames still growing on Wednesday, it is far more destructive than the second-most destructive, according to statistics kept by the Wildfire Alliance, the AP reports.

  • The last most destructive fire was the Sayre Fire in November 2008 that took 604 structures in Sylmar, the northernmost suburb of the city. Before that, a 1961 Bel Air fire stood for nearly a half-century as the most destructive fire in the city's history. It burned nearly 500 houses in the tony hillside enclave, including the homes of Burt Lancaster, Zsa Zsa Gabor, and other celebrities.
  • CNN reports that around 155,000 people in Los Angeles County are under mandatory evacuation orders, more than double previous estimates. At least five people have died.

  • According to the latest Cal Fire update, the Palisades Fire has exploded in size to almost 16,000 acres. The Eaton Fire in Pasadena has grown to 10,600 acres. Both fires are 0% contained, as are two smaller blazes, the Hurst Fire and the Woodley Fire.
  • The strong winds fueling the fires started to ease on Wednesday, the New York Times reports. "The winds have come down since overnight," said National Weather Service meteorologist Devin Black. "We're still seeing areas gusting into the 50s and 60s. They were into the 80s last night with a couple gusts near 100 at higher elevations."

  • KTLA reports that the Palisades Fire could become the most expensive in California history. AccuWeather estimated the damage Wednesday at $52 billion to $57 billion, noting that it is "impacting some of the most expensive real estate in the country, with median home values over $2 million."
  • Oregon is sending 12 strike teams, including 240 firefighters and 60 engines, to California. "We both understand that fire does not recognize map lines, and we are ready to help each other whenever there is a need," Oregon State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple said in a statement.
