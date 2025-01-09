Hundreds of Inmates Are Fighting LA Fires

Hundreds of inmates are among the firefighters battling the Los Angeles wildfires. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation says 395 inmate firefighters have been deployed across 29 crews fighting the multiple out-of-control fires, the Guardian reports. They are among what Gov. Gavin Newsom's office says is more than 4,700 Cal Fire personnel deployed to protect California communities. Business Insider reports that members of inmate fire crews are normally paid between $5.80 and $10.24 a day, depending on skill level. With an extra $1 per hour paid during active emergencies, the highest-skilled inmate firefighters can make up to $34 a day during 24-hour emergency shifts.

Other inmates in California make as little as 34 cents an hour. But money isn't the only reason why inmates seek to join the CDCR's program, which operates 35 "fire camps" in the state. "It's horrific to see what's unfolding, but I know the firefighters inside have a desire to take part and are walking into these horrible conditions proud to be there," former inmate firefighter Amika Mota tells the Guardian. "We always had this reputation on the fire ground of being the ones who did the dirtiest work, the hardest work, got there the earliest, stayed there the longest," she says. "There was a lot of respect we'd get from other fire crews." People with more than eight years left on their sentences are excluded from the program, as are those convicted of certain offenses, including arson. (More California wildfires stories.)