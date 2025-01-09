Founder of Site Used to Recruit Pelicot's Rapists Is Charged

The founder of the website Dominique Pelicot used to recruit dozens of men to rape his unconscious wife has been charged by French police. Isaac Steidl, a native of France who now has Italian citizenship, reported to Paris police on Tuesday morning for questioning about what authorities say are more than 23,000 crimes linked to the shuttered anonymous platform Coco.fr—including rape, pedophilia, and murder—and was allowed to be held for 96 hours without charge, per the Guardian . On Thursday, authorities announced the 44-year-old computer engineer had been charged with numerous offenses, including administering an online platform to facilitate an illegal transaction by an organized gang, per AFP .

Pelicot used a Coco chatroom to recruit more than 80 men to sexually abuse his wife, Gisèle Pelicot, whom he'd drugged, between 2011 and 2020. But the site has been named in many, many other criminal cases. In one such case, a 22-year-old man was beaten to death in April 2023 after arranging to meet a minor through the site, the Guardian reports. Steidl started the website while living in France in 2003, initially intending it as a platform for romantic meetups, though "it quickly attracted criminals and sex offenders," per Euronews. After Pelicot's arrest brought Coco to mainstream attention, the site was reportedly transferred to a domain registered on the UK island of Guernsey, part of the Channel Islands.

Prosecutors claim the site changed domains and owners in an effort to avoid prosecution. Police have frozen more than $5 million tied to the site in bank accounts in Hungary, Lithuania, Germany, and the Netherlands. Steidl renounced his French citizenship in 2023 and was granted Italian citizenship, though he's said to have been living in eastern Europe. Police in Bulgaria questioned Steidl and three relatives in June 2023 but they were released without charge, per Euronews. Steidl's detention in Paris follows the arrest of two Coco moderators in July. In ordering the closure of the site in June of last year, Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said the site was implicated in 23,051 criminal cases involving 480 victims, per the Guardian.