Poland Guarantees Netanyahu Won't Be Arrested

Poland's government has approved a measure promising Israel that its officials—including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu—can attend events commemorating the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp without fear of arrest. The International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for Netanyahu and other Israelis over war crimes accusations in connection with the attacks on Gaza. There's no indication that the prime minister plans to attend the ceremonies this month, but an aide said the arrest warrant issue would have to be resolved before a trip could be considered, per the Times of Israel .

The ICC's member nations, including Poland, are required to take suspects named in warrants into custody if they enter their territory, per the AP, but there's no means of enforcement. Israel, which is not part of the ICC, does not recognize its jurisdiction. The main commemoration event is scheduled to coincide with International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Jan. 27; world leaders and heads of state planning to attend include Britain's King Charles. More than 1.1 million people were slain at the Nazi death camp near the Polish city of Krakow. Netanyahu has not been to Europe since the warrants were issued in November. "Poland is a safe country and any leader visiting Poland is entitled to protection," Poland's Foreign Ministry said.