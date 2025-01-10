Tiny Village's Big Headache: a Nonexistent Aldi

Even more difficult than outsiders trying to spell the name of the Welsh village of Cyffylliog: finding the mystery Aldi there that doesn't actually exist. Locals already know that the supermarket chain doesn't have a presence in the 500-person rural town, located in the county of Denbighshire. But others have recently been directed there for their Aldi shopping thanks to Google Maps, which mistakenly had a pin placed for Aldi in Cyffylliog, reports the BBC .

Shoppers and delivery drivers have been flocking to Cyffylliog since the erroneous pin, and the increased traffic hasn't worked out well for the village's cramped country lanes—in addition to the noise and congestion, the BBC notes that a milk truck got stuck on one turn and even took down an electrical wire as it passed through. One local told Wales Online that an "endless stream" of vehicles searching for the Aldi has drivers "looking confused" when they can't find the store.

It's not clear how the pin for Aldi ended up on Google Maps, though some say it was likely a prank, as anyone can create a business profile on there and add a site's location. At any rate, "the listing has so far led thousands of people to a grassy field, tens of miles away from the nearest checkout lane," with strangers knocking on locals' doors trying to find the market, notes Oddity Central. Google says the listing has since been updated, adding, per the BBC: "Our automated systems and trained operators work around the clock to monitor maps for suspicious behavior, including incorrect edits to places." (More Aldi stories.)