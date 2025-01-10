Aborted Takeoff Leads to an Unusual Exit

A Friday morning flight from Atlanta to Minneapolis ended before it started, with passengers exiting via slide. Delta Air Lines says that Flight 2668, a Boeing 757-300 aircraft carrying 201 passengers and seven crew members, experienced some kind of engine issue and aborted its takeoff from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, per Fox Digital . The incident shortly after 9am triggered the plane's emergency slides, which passengers used to deboard onto the snowy tarmac. (See this Reddit video .)

Airport officials say four passengers experienced minor injuries, with one taken to a local hospital and the other three treated at the scene, per WSB-TV. "There's smoke still billowing out of there," passenger Allison Wade says of the footage she shot from the tarmac, per CNN. "This is crazy ... we're all standing out here, in Atlanta. ... We're standing out here in the snow." (More Delta Air Lines stories.)