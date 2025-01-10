Jobs Report Comes in Much Stronger Than Expected

The new jobs report is out, and hiring was much stronger than expected in December. The robust number is expected to further dampen the Federal Reserve's appetite for rate cuts. Details:

Employers added 256,000 jobs in December, well above Wall Street's expectations of 155,000, reports CNBC. The figure is up from the revised mark of 212,000 in November. The rate: The nation's unemployment rate fell from 4.2% to 4.1%, per the AP, though it had been expected to stay put.

Context: The Fed has been signaling that it's comfortable keeping rates steady, and the new numbers aren't likely to change that, reports the Wall Street Journal. "In contrast to the situation a year ago, Fed officials no longer see the labor market as so strong it could jeopardize their goal of wrestling inflation back down to 2%." The central bank's next meeting is Jan. 29.