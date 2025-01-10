Venezuelan Opposition Chief 'Violently Intercepted': Allies

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado attended a protest Thursday in Caracas, a day ahead of the inauguration of President Nicolas Maduro for his third term, but it didn't go seamlessly: Machado's team says the 57-year-old was kidnapped during that demonstration, though she's apparently safe now. The Guardian notes that Machado's Caracas presence was her first public appearance in more than four months, and she first delivered an "impassioned" speech before the alleged abduction went down. Then, "regime members fired at the motorcycles that were transporting her" and "violently intercepted her," according to Machado's representatives .

Her aides later confirmed to the AP that she'd been detained. They also say she was forced to record a series of videos. Later Thursday evening, however, Machado was online saying she was OK. "I am now in a safe place and more determined than ever before to continue with you UNTIL THE END!" she wrote on X. "Tomorrow I will tell you what happened today and what is coming." The Venezuelan government denies having anything to do with any detention, and Maduro supporters are also pushing back on the kidnapping story, reports CNN.

The nation's attorney general, Tarek William Saab, said Machado was simply creating "theater to be victimized" and trying to push a "psychological operation to unleash acts of violence," per CNN. The outlet notes that Maduro was deemed the winner of Venezuelan elections in July, but the opposition led by Machado said their own candidate, Edmundo Gonzalez, had actually won by a significant margin—and independent analysts have found the opposition's numbers to be on point. Gonzalez is in exile in Spain. The US, meanwhile, says it's been "tracking very closely" the news of Machado's supposed kidnapping. (More Venezuela stories.)