To Rebuild Fast, Newsom Halts Environmental Rules

With massive rebuilding needed in the Los Angeles area after a series of devastating wildfires, including the deadly Palisades Fire , Gov. Gavin Newsom has already made a big move to expedite that process. The New York Times reports that Newsom has given his OK to a "broad" executive order that suspends the state's rigid environmental rules so that people and businesses can start over. The three-page directive "to help Los Angeles rebuild faster and stronger" waives permitting and environmental review mandates under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) and California Coastal Act to help residents pull their lives back together more quickly.

Protections against price gouging on building materials and related construction have also been extended through next January in Los Angeles County. "We've got to let people know that we have their back," Newsom said, per the AP. "We want you to come back, rebuild, and rebuild with higher-quality building standards, more modern standards." The Times notes that building in the Golden State is more time consuming and costly than in most other states, a major factor that has contributed to California's lack of affordable housing. Years can be tacked on to even small development projects, as builders need to submit to environmental reviews that look at noise, traffic, wildlife, and other aspects before a sign-off is achieved.

Lawsuits from environmental groups also often hold things up, with those groups being "fiercely protective" of related regulations. However, even CEQA and Coastal Act requirements are regularly suspended during emergencies or for major projects like stadium builds. Still, this latest Newsom order goes beyond the typical suspensions: Although past suspensions have typically mandated that property owners at least try to comply with environmental laws, even if they couldn't totally adhere, Newsom's order in his efforts to institute a "Marshall Plan" for rebuilding LA "is a full waiver: For anyone rebuilding after the fires, CEQA is effectively gone," notes the Times.