Melania Trump: This Time It Will Be 'Very Different'

Melania Trump spoke about the upcoming four years in an interview with Fox News, and the 54-year-old predicted a smoother stint as first lady in round 2. "I just feel that people didn't accept me maybe, they didn't understand me the way maybe they do now," she tells Ainsley Earhardt. Plus, "I know the process" now, she adds. "This time, it's very different." More:
- Independence: "I don't always agree [with] what my husband is saying or doing, and that's OK," she said, per Newsweek. "I give him my advice, and sometimes he listens, sometimes he doesn't." She added: "I'm standing on my own two feet, independent—I have my own thoughts, I have my own 'yes' and 'no.'"