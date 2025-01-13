Melania Trump: This Time It Will Be 'Very Different'

Incoming first lady speaks with Fox News about the next 4 years
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 13, 2025 9:52 AM CST
Melania: No, I Don't Always Agree With Donald
President-elect Donald Trump walks with Melania Trump at the Capitol Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Washington.   (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Melania Trump spoke about the upcoming four years in an interview with Fox News, and the 54-year-old predicted a smoother stint as first lady in round 2. "I just feel that people didn't accept me maybe, they didn't understand me the way maybe they do now," she tells Ainsley Earhardt. Plus, "I know the process" now, she adds. "This time, it's very different." More:

  • Independence: "I don't always agree [with] what my husband is saying or doing, and that's OK," she said, per Newsweek. "I give him my advice, and sometimes he listens, sometimes he doesn't." She added: "I'm standing on my own two feet, independent—I have my own thoughts, I have my own 'yes' and 'no.'"

  • Residence: The incoming first lady says she plans to spend most of her time in DC, per ABC News. "I will be in the White House. And you know when I need to be in New York, I will be in New York. When I need to be in Palm Beach, I will be in Palm Beach. But my first priority is, you know, to be a mom, to be a first lady, to be a wife."
  • Be Best: Melania says she will resurrect her Be Best program for children and expand it. "I didn't have much support from anyone," she says of the first time around. "I invited all of the streaming platforms to the White House. I had the roundtable, and I didn't have much support from them. And imagine what we could do in those years if they would rally behind me and teach the children what to do to protect them about social media and their mental health." The Hill notes that the program focuses on online bullying, which critics say is a specialty of her husband.
  • Documentary: Melania spoke of the documentary being made about her for Amazon Prime. "We are shooting right now," she said of the production with director Brett Ratner, per the Hollywood Reporter. "It's day to day, from transition team to moving to the White House, packing, establishing my team, the first lady office, moving into the White House, what it takes to make the residence your home, to hire the people that you need." The film will be released later this year.
