Judge Clears Way for Partial Release of Trump Report

It looks like the public will soon get to read Jack Smith's investigation into allegations that Donald Trump engaged in election interference. A decision by federal judge Aileen Cannon on Monday clears the way for the Justice Department to release that portion of the former special counsel's report, per the New York Times. Unless Trump is able to get a higher court to overrule Cannon, the report could be made public by Tuesday, reports Politico. But it wasn't all bad news for the president-elect: Cannon continued to block the release of the part of the report dealing with how Trump handled classified documents upon leaving office.