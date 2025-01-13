Judge Clears Way for Partial Release of Trump Report

It looks like the public will soon get to read Jack Smith's investigation into allegations that Donald Trump engaged in election interference. A decision by federal judge Aileen Cannon on Monday clears the way for the Justice Department to release that portion of the former special counsel's report, per the New York Times. Unless Trump is able to get a higher court to overrule Cannon, the report could be made public by Tuesday, reports Politico. But it wasn't all bad news for the president-elect: Cannon continued to block the release of the part of the report dealing with how Trump handled classified documents upon leaving office.
Cannon has scheduled a hearing for Friday on the classified documents matter. Smith initially charged Trump with illegally plotting to overturn the results of the 2020 election won by President Biden. He separately charged Trump with illegally keeping classified documents. But after Trump's 2024 election victory, Smith dropped both of the cases, citing presidential immunity. Smith formally submitted his final joint report covering both cases to Attorney General Merrick Garland last week, per the AP, then quietly resigned.