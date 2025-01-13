Police: Threats Made Clark Alter 'Patterns of Movement'

A 55-year-old Texas man has been charged with stalking Caitlin Clark, after the basketball star told police she received messages that left her feeling terrorized. Michael Lewis was arrested Sunday after police traced him to a hotel in Indianapolis, per ESPN . Court documents say he told officers that he was in an imaginary relationship with Clark, describing it as a "fantasy type thing and it's a joke, and it's nothing to do with threatening." Prosecutors wrote that Clark was worried enough that she changed "her public appearances and patterns of movement," NPR reports.

The messages began in mid-December, police said. Court documents described some of the messages and posts on X as sexually violent. One said: "Been driving around your house 3x a day. But don't call the law just yet." Clark, who plays for the Indiana Fever, said that she doesn't know Lewis and did not respond to his messages, per the New York Times. Lewis is scheduled to appear in Marion Superior Court on Tuesday. The felony charge carries a sentence of up to six years in prison. "It takes a lot of courage for women to come forward in these cases, which is why many don't," said Ryan Mears, the county prosecutor. "In doing so, the victim is setting an example for all women who deserve to live and work in Indy without the threat of sexual violence." (More Caitlin Clark stories.)