Lifetime Risk of Dementia Much Higher Than Thought

The lifetime risk of developing dementia is higher than earlier thought and with Americans living longer, new cases are set to double to 1 million a year by 2060, researchers say. According to a study published in the journal Nature Medicine, the average person's risk of developing dementia after age 55 is 42%. The lifetime risk is 35% among men and 48% among women, largely because women live longer. Previous estimates were up to 14% among men and 23% among women, the researchers say. The rate is slightly higher among Black Americans—44%, compared to 41% for white people, according to the study.