Ken Paxton Sues Allstate: 'Texans Deserve Better'

Texas isn't so sure you're in good hands with Allstate. State Attorney General Ken Paxton on Monday announced that his office is suing the insurance company, alleging that it gathered location data from more than 45 million customers, which was then sold or otherwise used to build the "world's largest driving behavior database" and justify raising insurance rates, reports PC Magazine . Paxton says that Allstate and its Arity subsidiary had collected the data "unlawfully" by buying it off of car manufacturers and via mobile apps like Life360 and GasBuddy.

"Allstate and Arity paid mobile apps millions of dollars to install Allstate's tracking software," Paxton says in a statement. Arity, an analytics company, would then use the data collected from people's smartphones to gauge "how often they sped, braked suddenly, or were distracted by their phones while driving," per the New York Times. One issue that can be noted right off the bat, per PC Magazine: A consumer using an app like Life360 could be deemed a "bad" driver based on the data collected on them even if they were just a passenger in a vehicle.

"If a consumer requested a car insurance quote or had to renew their coverage, insurers would access that consumer's driving behavior in Defendants' database," Paxton says in his complaint. "Insurers then used that consumer's data to justify increasing their car insurance premiums, denying them coverage, or dropping them from coverage."

story continues below

Paxton's suit notes that the data collection is a breach of the Texas Data Privacy and Security Act. "Texans deserve better, and we will hold all these companies accountable," Paxton tweeted on Monday. The AG's suit wants Allstate to be forced to delete customer data, as well as pay restitution to those affected. Paxton's office has also sued General Motors over similar allegations. (More Allstate stories.)